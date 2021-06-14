Air Arabia Abu Dhabi Starts Direct Flights to Trabzon

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital’s first low-cost carrier, has announced the introduction of a new service to Trabzon in Turkey with direct flights from Abu Dhabi starting on July 13.

The new service, which will be operated twice a week (on Tuesdays and Fridays), offers greater connectivity and value-for-money options making it easier and more convenient for customers to travel between the two countries.



Resting on the bank of the Black sea, Trabzon is a city filled with historical significance. Featuring a unique coastal backdrop, this picturesque city is known for its mystical architecture and bazaars.



The new service represents the 14th route for Air Arabia Abu Dhabi since the launch of the carrier’s service from Abu Dhabi International Airport on July 14, 2020.



Customers can now book their direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Trabzon by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.

Ensuring the highest standards of safety at every step of the journey by following all health and safety protocols, Air Arabia has also added to the convenience and confidence of passengers by introducing free Covid-19 insurance coverage. The insurance is automatically included as part of the booking and no additional documents are required from passengers.