Abu Dhabi: Adnoc L&S Inks 25-Year Agreement to Service Petroleum Ports

Adnoc Logistics and Services (Adnoc L&S), the shipping and maritime logistics unit of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company has signed a new 25-year agreement to provide critical marine services across all petroleum ports in Abu Dhabi on behalf of the Petroleum Ports Authority (PPA).

This includes the onshore Jebel Dhanna Ruwais Petroleum Port and the offshore Das Island, Zirku Island and Mubarraz Petroleum Ports in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

This new agreement brings the long-standing relationship between Adnoc L&S and PPA to a new level of collaboration, reinforcing Adnoc L&S’ long-term role as a strategic partner across all petroleum ports in Abu Dhabi.

Adnoc L&S will provide a range of specialist port services to PPA including pilotage, towage, line handling and other marine services. The company was appointed following technical reviews and benchmarking against major regional and international ports, with the objective of aligning with international best practices and delivering optimum petroleum-port operations.

Adnoc L&S has extensive experience in managing port operations. In 2019 alone, its marine services team completed 8,659 dives, 741 towages, 2,022 line-handling jobs for incoming vessels, 5,630 pilotages and 2,806 vessel berths, in addition to managing the largest oil spill response inventory in the UAE.

Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO, Adnoc L&S, said: "This new agreement with PPA is a natural evolution of our close collaboration over many years and will allow us to utilize our resources strategically, and drive innovation that will boost performance, enhance efficiency and deliver a seamless end-to-end service at all Abu Dhabi Petroleum Ports."

Adnoc L&S is the largest, fully integrated logistics and shipping company in the UAE and provides highly specialized services that cover the entire oil and gas supply chain. Petroleum port operations are an essential part of its logistics portfolio, which is unique in the region. The company has unmatched experience and the longest track record in the petroleum port sector in the UAE.

Captain Jasim Al Khamiri, Senior Vice President, PPA, said: “This long term service agreement is the first of its kind in the UAE, and fits perfectly with our focus on sustainable and reliable operations. We placed our trust in the capabilities of Adnoc L&S, as the range and quality of their services, the depth of their experience and the quality of their people remains unique in the UAE. This will enable us to maintain and enhance our rigorous marine standards as we continue to ensure safe and efficient export of Adnoc products to the world.”

As the maritime logistics arm of Adnoc Group, Adnoc L&S supports the entire oil and gas supply chain in the UAE through three major business segments; shipping, integrated logistics and marine services. It provides safe, reliable and cost efficient maritime and logistics solutions to Adnoc Group companies and to more than 100 global customers.

Its shipping business owns and operates the UAE’s largest vessel fleet, which is expected to grow further in the coming years as Adnoc increases its upstream and downstream production capacity, and enters into Trading.

Adnoc L&S transports crude oil, refined products, dry bulk, and LNG on its own vessels or through chartering. In 2019, Adnoc L&S vessels travelled 10.3 million nautical miles (equivalent to 474 trips around the world), shipping more than 20 million metric tons of cargo for the Adnoc Group.