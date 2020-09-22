  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Oman: Oil and Gas Sector to Grow 14 Percent by 2027

Oman: Oil and Gas Sector to Grow 14 Percent by 2027

Published September 22nd, 2020 - 10:30 GMT
Oman: Oil and Gas Sector to Grow 14 Percent by 2027
As the demand for new innovative solutions increases and more startups emerge in the area, demand for Oman's oil and gas products will grow. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The report added that the Asia-Pacific market is expected to see the fastest growth in terms of imports from the Omani oil and gas sector during the forecast period

Oman's oil and gas industry is expected to grow at a compound rate of 14 percent during the period from 2020 to 2027, a new report prepared by the CMFE Insights Research Foundation has said.

The report added that the Asia-Pacific market is expected to see the fastest growth in terms of imports from the Omani oil and gas sector during the forecast period, after analysing global opportunities available in regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia and the Pacific, Europe and India, an Oman News Agency report said.
 
As the demand for new innovative solutions increases and more startups emerge in the area, demand for Oman's oil and gas products will grow, it said.
Oman: Expats Exodus Continue As 50,000 Return Home in August
Oman Air to Resume Flights to Europe Starting October

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright 2020 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...