Abu Dhabi Airports Unveils UAE's Largest Solar-Powered Car Park



Abu Dhabi Airports and Masdar completed the project that will save approximately 5,300 tons of carbon dioxide per year.



The three-megawatt (MW) solar photovoltaic (PV) project is installed on the car shading at the short-term car park of the Midfield Terminal at the airport.





“Throughout its development, we have integrated technology which enables sustainability, protects the environment, and creates a cleaner, greener, and more ecologically friendly building,” Abu Dhabi Airports chief Shareef Al-Hashmi said. “Net-zero development has been a central ethos in the design and construction of the Midfield Terminal.”



Masdar provided a full turnkey solution for the project, including financing, design, procurement, and construction. It will also provide operation and maintenance services for 25 years.



“We look forward to leveraging our local and international experience to enable our partners to advance their clean energy goals through similar projects,” said Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al-Ramahi.