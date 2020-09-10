Abu Dhabi Hotels Occupancy Rises 63 Percent in August

Abu Dhabi’s hotels reported improved performance levels during August, with occupancy rising to 62.9% during the month compared with a decline of 6.4% in August 2019, according to data from STR, a provider of market data for the hotel industry.

However, average daily rate (ADR) decreased by 3.4% during the month to AED307.23 ($83.6) and the revenue per available room (RevPAR) decreased by 9.5% to AED193.22.

Showing continued early recovery from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, each of Abu Dhabi’s three performance metrics were up from June. The occupancy and RevPAR levels were the highest for any month since February. The ADR level was in line with the short-term August average.