UAE Seizes Around 1.8 Million Fake Products in One Emirate

A staggering 1,779,477 duplicate products with fake trademarks of three internationally famous brands were confiscated this year by the department of economic development in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

The seized counterfeit items included household items, personal care stuff, detergents, disinfectants, hand sanitisers, bags, handbags, watches, glasses, pencils and wallets, a senior official revealed.

"Up to 1,777,072 duplicate detergents were confiscated from warehouses in collaboration with the Ras Al Khaimah Police in March this year," said Yusuf Al Balooshi, director of the commercial protection section at the department.

Some of the detergent bottles were empty and labelled with fake brands in a factory at Azan area to the south of the emirate, he added.

"Around 2,058 hand sanitisers were seized in another raid against a big shopping centre," he disclosed, while adding that 347 personal care products were confiscated from other shopping outlets.

"These outlets exploited the consumers by selling them fake sanitisers and disinfectants amid the Coivid-19 crisis."

Al Balooshi said more surprise inspections and raids are to be carried out to ensure public safety and compliance with prescribed rules and standards.

"Some customers do not check the authenticity and originality of the products they buy, and are, therefore, easily fooled by such unscrupulous dealers."

The department has organised several workshops to help customers differentiate between original and fake products, he pointed out.

"Awareness messages are posted on the department's social media channels to make people wary about fake products."

Figures show that the commercial protection section had received 30 complaints about duplicate brands.

"Investigations are underway and legal action is to be taken against the violating outlets."