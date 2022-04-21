Abu Dhabi Police Raises Over $30 Million from Largest Auction of its Kind, in Support of 1 Billion Meals

Abu Dhabi Police has managed to raise Dh111 million (around $30.2m) at the second in-person Most Noble Numbers charity auction for special vehicle plate numbers and mobile numbers and the two-day 555 online charity auction.

The proceeds from the charity auction series will go towards the 1 Billion Meals initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the largest in the region to provide food support to the underprivileged and undernourished in 50 countries.

During the in-person Most Noble Numbers charity auction that took place at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi, the single-digit vehicle plate number 2 with code 2, was sold for Dh23.3 million, while the remaining three double-digit vehicle plate numbers – 11 with code 2, 20 with code 2, and 99 with code 1 – collected Dh5 million, Dh4.25 million, and Dh5 million, respectively. In addition, the three-digit vehicle plate number 999 with code 2 sold for Dh1.7 million.

Furthermore, Etisalat’s Diamond mobile numbers collectively sold for a total of Dh419,000. Specifically, 547444444 sold for Dh160,000, 542244444 for Dh55,000, 542422222 for Dh52,000, 547799999 for Dh52,000, and 567777722 for Dh100,000.

In addition, the special mobile numbers put up by du were sold for a total of Dh601 ,000 – 589999996 for Dh120,000, 586666662 for Dh91,000, 581111114 for Dh130,000, 582444444 for Dh110,000, and 586222222 for Dh150,000.