Dubai: Vehicle Plates, Phone Numbers Sold for Nearly $14.5 Million to Feed the Hungry

A public auction of 4 rare vehicle plates and 10 distinctive mobile phone numbers in Dubai has raised more than Dh53 million ($14.4 million) in less than two hours to help feed the needy around the world on Saturday night.

Proceeds from the Most Noble Numbers charity auction will go to the One Billion Meals campaign which was launched to boost effort combating global hunger.

It's worth noting that Dubai's initiative is the largest in the region to provide food support to the underprivileged and undernourished in 50 countries.

The 4 vehicle plate numbers were sold as below:

Vehicle plate number AA8: Dh35 million

Vehicle plate number V66: Dh4 million

Vehicle plate number F55: Dh4 million

Vehicle plate number Y66: Dh3.8 million

The 10 distinctive mobile phone numbers were provided by du and Etisalat where each raised Dh725,000 and Dh5.24 million respectively, with the number +971549999999 on top of the list sold for Dh5 million.

The auctions that are supposed to support the One Billion Meals campaign will continue throughout the coming week.

The Abu Dhabi Police are organising an online auction for 555 unique car plate numbers on April 17 and 18. The respective special vehicle plate numbers can be viewed and bid for via the website or via the Emirates Auction app.

In addition, a second Most Noble Numbers charity auction will be held at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, April 20, the evening of Zayed Humanitarian Day. This auction will have numbers 2, 11 and 20 from code 2 and plate number 99 from code 1 available for bidding.