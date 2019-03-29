Abu Dhabi's Exports Hit $4.7 Million in Q4 2018

The business sector increased by Dh4.0 billion (32.6 per cent), the government sector by Dh518.4 million (726.1 per cent), and the individual sector by 43.3 per cent compared with the same period of 2017. (Shutterstock)

The value of exports through Abu Dhabi ports increased by 36.6 per cent from Dh12.6 billion ($3.4 billion) in Q4 2017 to Dh17.2 billion ($4.7 billion) in the same period of 2018, a media report said.



The business sector increased by Dh4.0 billion (32.6 per cent), the government sector by Dh518.4 million (726.1 per cent), and the individual sector by 43.3 per cent compared with the same period of 2017, reported Emirates news agency Wam, citing figures released by Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi.



Exports values increased by Dh3.8 billion (28.7 per cent) during Q4 2018 compared with Q3 2018. This was as a result of increases in the value of the business sector and government by 25.6 per cent and 1,297.7 per cent respectively, while the value of the individual sector decreased by 19.2 per cent over the same period.



The value of imports decreased by 0.3 per cent from Dh27.5 billion in Q4 2017 to Dh27.4 billion in Q4 2018. The business sector decreased by Dh840.4 million (3.3 per cent), and the individual sector decreased by 207.9 billion (53.1 per cent), while the government sector increased by Dh957.3 million (61.2 per cent) during the same period.



Imports values decreased by Dh1.4 billion (4.8 per cent) during Q4 2018 compared with Q3 2018. This was the result of decreases in the value of the business sector by 11.0 per cent, while the government sector and individual sector increased by 187.6 per cent, and 35.8 per cent respectively at the same time.



‘Pearls, precious or semi-precious stones, imitation jewellery’, ‘Vehicles, aircraft and associated transport equipment’ and ‘Live Animals; Animal Products’ were the most significant export products of the individual sector, and represented 91.9 per cent of the total. Goods of ‘Vehicles, aircraft and associated transport equipment’, ‘Live Animals; Animal Products’ and ‘Textiles and textile articles’ represented 69.6 per cent of the total imports for the same sector.

The three highest contributing goods in the total value of exports of the business sector were ‘Vehicles, aircraft and associated transport equipment’, ‘Base metals and articles of base metal’, and ‘Plastics and articles thereof, rubber and articles thereof’, which contributed 62.0 per cent of the total.



Goods of ‘Vehicles, aircraft and associated transport equipment’, ‘Machinery, recorders, sound and picture broadcasting and accessories’, and ‘Base metals and articles thereof’’ represented 61.3 per cent of total imports for the same sector.



‘Works of art, collectors’ pieces and antiques’, ‘Vehicles, aircraft and associated transport equipment’, and ‘Articles of wood, articles of cork, basket ware and wickerwork’ contributed most to the exports of the government sector, and represented 98.3 per cent of the total.



Goods of ‘Works of art, collectors’ pieces and antiques’, ‘Vehicles, aircraft and associated transport equipment’, and ‘Machinery equipment, sound and television recorders and reproducers, and parts thereof’ accounted for 95.1 per cent of total imports for the same sector.