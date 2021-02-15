Adnec Inks Strategic Agreement with Expo Tel Aviv

Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (Adnec) and Expo Tel Aviv, Israel’s leading exhibition center, have signed a strategic MoU aimed at fostering further collaboration and cooperation in the regional business tourism sector.

The MoU will forge a relationship between the leading exhibition centres, enhancing their respective new business pipelines and increasing opportunities for collaboration at both venues.



It demonstrates the wider spirit of cooperation between the UAE and Israel, said Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, the Managing Director and Group CEO of Adnec, after signing the deal with Tamir Dayan, CEO of Expo Tel Aviv.

"Our relationship with Expo Tel Aviv will enable the wider growth of the business tourism sector in the UAE and wider region, which Adnec consistently seeks to promote. This strategic partnership showcases our efforts in fostering intraregional cooperation and will offer new developments for the transfer of knowledge to local audiences," he noted.



Al Dhaheri pointed out that additionally, this partnership would continue to boost Adenc’s leading status as a key destination for business tourism.

"Our efforts to identify opportunities for collaboration with a range of regional and global partners are ongoing, strengthening the Middle East’s and the world’s business tourism sector," he stated.



Dayan said: "Adnec and Expo Tel Aviv provide models for regional leadership in the business tourism sector. Our mutual expertise in the design, delivery, and execution of world-class events makes us natural partners."

"Israel and UAE will probably be the first countries in the world to be vaccinated against the corona virus and lead the exhibitions industry forward and now through this MoU, we are aiming to foster our cooperation, providing further opportunities for the transfer of knowledge and expertise between our two entities," remarked the top official.

"My colleagues and I look forward to working with our Emirati partners in identifying and capitalising on new opportunities for the Middle East’s business tourism sector, and welcoming new visitors from the UAE and beyond in Tel Aviv," he added.