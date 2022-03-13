After the Swindler's Scandal, Tinder Adds Background Checks Feature

  1. Home
Published March 13th, 2022 - 09:55 GMT
Tinder's parent company, Match Group, said it has been developing the feature since March 2021, when it announced an investment in Garbo. (Shutterstock)

World's most popular dating app, Tinder, is introducing a new feature to let its US users run background checks on their potential dates, the company said in a statement.

According to the company's news release, the checks are done via Tinder’s partnership with Garbo Technology Corp., a nonprofit that runs online background checks.

Tinder's parent company, Match Group, said it has been developing the feature since March 2021, when it announced an investment in Garbo.

Users who wish to use the feature are provided with a tutorial on how the tool works, with resources such as blog content about online dating scams as well as access to the National Domestic Violence Hotline and the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network.

