AI in Healthcare: Where Technology Meets Humanity

Businesses across the globe are taking advantage of the transformative powers of technology. Among these technologies is Artificial Intelligence (AI), and it is already transforming the way business is done around the world. And the same way AI is changing the way we live and work, it is also revolutionizing the healthcare sector.

The demand for medical care is increasing and the resources are still limited. And the use of technologies like AI can help the system deliver efficient and cost-effective processes. The abundance of data that comes with using AI means that doctors and health professionals can now have a better understanding of patterns and diagnostics. For instance, IBM Watson Health is paving the way for organizations to make use of health data and provide fast and accurate answers.

NEWS: @Humana just announced it will leverage our conversational #AI solution, Watson Assistant for Health Benefits, to help provide its Employer Group clients with:



📍 Better member experiences

📍 Greater benefits transparency



Read more: https://t.co/4TGxqH7DO9. pic.twitter.com/FmtP887FAv — IBM Watson Health (@IBMWatsonHealth) February 11, 2021

Not only is AI facilitating easier use of data, but it is also making great advancements in diagnosis and treatments. For example, an AI-powered heart monitor is being used in UAE to help patients monitor any irregular heartbeats and in result allow people to take preventive action.

“Through this device, the patient will feel more comfortable, where they can monitor the irregular heartbeat through their smartphones and dispatch information recorded to their clinicians for further evaluation,” - Dr. Kalthoum Al Baloushi, director of Ministry of Health and Prevention’s hospitals administration

AI is also opening the doors for patients to have access to consultations around the clock. The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) partnered with Babylon, a digital health company aiming to make health care accessible to everyone, to create a consultations AI-powered app.

But UAE is not the only country in the region making use of AI in healthcare, Oman and Bahrain are also aiming to make use of AI in their healthcare sector. In Oman, the Ministry of Health and Information Technology Authority is utilizing AI for early breast cancer diagnosis. On the other hand, Bahrain is integrating AI into its health system by using robots in isolation facilities to protect healthcare workers from Covid-19 exposure in hospitals. The robots have different tasks that include, distributing medications and means as well as sanitise isolated rooms and facilities. Using robots in hospitals does not only protect healthcare workers, but can also be a major stepping stone in boosting the healthcare sector in the region

AI is also creating breakthroughs in cancer detection. One example is Google, which is using AI to detect both lung and breast cancer accurately. LYNA, Google’s AI for detecting breast cancer, is said to have a 99% accuracy in detecting metastatic tumors. In addition to helping doctors diagnose diseases, companies are also using AI to come up with treatments for certain diseases. One example is biopharmaceutical company, Bioxcel Therapeutics, which is using AI to help identify and develop new treatments for neuroscience and immuno-oncology. Not only that, but AI is also promising the possibility of developing personalized treatment through the huge amounts of data it's fed.

The applications of AI in the medical field is wide ranged and we are just scratching the surface with it. Therefore, it is instrumental that organizations continue utilizing advanced technologies to help diagnose, detect and cure diseases in a fast, effective and efficient manner.