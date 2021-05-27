Budget Carrier Air Arabia Resumes Seasonal Flights to Batumi

Air Arabia, the Mena region’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC), has announced the resumption of seasonal direct flights between Sharjah and Batumi starting June 29, 2021.

Ensuring the highest standards of safety at every step of the journey by following all health and safety protocols, Air Arabia has also added to the convenience and confidence of passengers by introducing free Covid-19 insurance coverage, reported Emirates news agency Wam.

The insurance is automatically included as part of the booking and no additional documents are required from passengers.