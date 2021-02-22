Air Arabia Egypt to Start Direct Flights to Muscat in March

Air Arabia Egypt, a leading low-cost carrier in the region, has announced plans to launch direct service to Muscat, Oman, from the capital city Cairo, flying twice a week starting from March 11.



These flights, all Airbus A320s, will operate on Mondays and Thursdays. Flight No E5 753 will depart Cairo International Airport (CAI) at 12.55 pm and arrive in Muscat International Airport at 6.35 pm. On return, Flight No E5 754 will take off from Muscat at 7.25 pm and land in Cairo at 10.05 pm.

Customers can now book their direct flights on the Cairo-Muscat route through Air Arabia’s website besides call centre or travel agencies.



Since Covid-19 outbreak, Air Arabia said its customer journey has been upgraded to include all safety measures that are in line with the highest international measures.

Air Arabia’s entire fleet is fitted with HEPA cabin air filters, which help to provide a safer and healthier environment for passengers. Customers are always requested to comply with the conditions and requirements of the countries of departure and destination, it added.