Air Arabia Egypt Starts Cairo-Muscat Direct Flights

Oman Airports has welcomed the first Air Arabia Egypt flight from Cairo, marking the start of direct flights by the airline which will operate two weekly flights between Cairo International Airport and Muscat International Airport.

Air Arabia Egypt will operate its flight line between Cairo and Muscat, departing from Cairo International Airport at 2:45 pm Cairo time and arriving at Muscat International Airport at 6:35 pm Muscat time.

Samer Ahmed Al Nabhani, Chief Commercial Operations at Oman Airports, said that these weekly flights between Muscat and Cairo will cater to the aspirations of travellers wishing to visit the two countries, whether from Oman or Egypt, including those who wish to get to East Asia by transiting through Muscat, due to the connecting lines between Muscat International Airport and other airports in Asia via direct flights.

Muscat International Airport has also recently made great strides in the areas of health and safety as a result of adhering to strict precautionary travel procedures within the current crisis and in line with the national efforts and response plans around Covid-19.