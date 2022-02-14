Air India Appoints Former Turkish Airlines Chairman as New CEO

  1. Home
Published February 14th, 2022 - 11:40 GMT
Ayci is expected to assume his responsibilities on or before April 1, 2022. (Shutterstock)

Tata Sons, the owner of Air India, announced on Monday the appointment of former Turkish Airlines chairperson, Ilker Ayci, as the new CEO and Managing Director of the airline.

"The Air India board met on Monday afternoon to consider the candidature of Ayci, with Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran as a special invitee, and approved his appointment, subject to requisite regulatory approvals," Tata Sons said in a statement.

"Ilker is an aviation industry leader who led Turkish Airlines to its current success during his tenure there." said N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons.

Ilker Ayci, who is an alumni of Turkey's Bilkent University, and Leeds University in the UK, commented on the announcement by saying: "I am delighted and honoured to accept the privilege of leading an iconic airline and to join the Tata Group. Working closely with colleagues at Air India and the leadership of the Tata Group, we will utilise the strong heritage of Air India to make it one of the best airlines in the world with a uniquely superior flying experience that reflects Indian warmth and hospitality.".

Ayci is expected to assume his responsibilities on or before April 1, 2022.

It's worth noting that Tata Group officially took over Air India from the Indian government On January 27 after the completion of all formalities.

