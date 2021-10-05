Size Does Matter! Air India Plane Gets Stuck Under Bridge

When it comes to airplanes, people may either think of them flying high in the sky. But lately, a plane which stuck under an over the bridge, leaving passersby and netizens amused alike.

While being carried on a big vehicle, an Air India plane became trapped beneath the overbridge near the IGI Airport.

The nearly 40-second clip shows vehicles passing by as the Air India plane remains stuck through one side of the road. @airindiain #AirIndia https://t.co/dDM6TCK1c5 — India.com (@indiacom) October 3, 2021

The photos and video of the incident have gone viral. The unusual sight of the massive airplane halted was caught on camera near Delhi airport.

Air India plane stuck under bridge in viral video https://t.co/Q9MTKt6NxW — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 5, 2021

The jet is seen stranded on the Delhi-Gurugram highway in the footage, prompting Air India to clarify that the plane was destroyed and sold by the company.

"Under any circumstances, there is no link with the aircraft," Air India stated.

According to BBC the scrapped plane, which had reportedly been sold off, was being transported when it got stuck. The video shows traffic passing by the plane whose wings appear to have been removed.

The airplane did not block all traffic on the route. In the video, vehicles can be seen passing on one side of the highway, while the other side appears to be largely blocked by the plane.

However, it didn’t stop jokes on social media.

