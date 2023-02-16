Air India requests 840 new planes

ALBAWABA - Air India ordered 840 planes with Airbus and Boeing, including the option to acquire 370 aircraft, an official in the Indian airline stated on Thursday, local media reproted.

Air India's Chief Commercial and Transformation Officer Nipun Aggarwal marked the deal as a "landmark moment" in Indian aviation history.

He maintained: "The order comprises 470 firm aircraft, 370 options and purchase rights to be procured from Airbus and Boeing over the next decade."

Reports said that the Airbus firm order comprises 210 A320/321 Neo/XLR and 40 A350-900/1000 while the Boeing firm order comprises 190 737-Max, 20 787s and 10 777s.

According to Air India, the first A350 plane will be delivered to the airline by the end of this year.

Air India to purchase 220 Boeing aircraft, US President Joe Biden hails it as a "historic agreement" pic.twitter.com/ahLCs3r9Ig — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2023

The President of the United States Joe Biden released a statement hailing the historic deal by Air India.

In the statement, Biden wrote: "The United States can and will lead the world in manufacturing. I am proud to announce today the purchase of over 200 American-made aircraft through a historic agreement between Air India and Boeing."