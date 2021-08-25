Airbnb Offers Free Temporary Accommodation for 20,000 Afghan Refugees

Airbnb CEO, Brian Chesky, announced on Tuesday the rental logistics company plans to offer free temporary housing for up to 20,000 refugees fleeing Afghanistan in host locations around the world.

“The displacement and resettlement of Afghan refugees in the US and elsewhere is one of the biggest humanitarian crises of our time. We feel a responsibility to step up," Chesky wrote in a series of tweets announcing the move.

Starting today, Airbnb will begin housing 20,000 Afghan refugees globally for free. — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) August 24, 2021

The company's host members around the world can sign up to make their properties available for free to 20,000 Afghan refugees fleeing the chaos in their country, and the fees will be covered by Airbnb.

Chesky did not mention the period of time the refugees will be offered housing or if the company is planning to help with any long-term resettlement efforts.

Airbnb did not specify in which countries it would house refugees, but it operates in all countries accepting displaced Afghans.

It's worth mentioning that it is not the first time Airbnb has used its housing to help those in need. In March 2020, the company offered up to 100,000 sites for free lodging to medical first responders and relief workers combating the coronavirus pandemic.