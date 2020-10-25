Airbnb, Singapore Join Hands to Promote Tourism

Airbnb Experiences and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) have signed a two-year agreement to co-promote and grow a range of unique, authentic Airbnb Experiences hosted by passionate locals on the Airbnb Experiences platform.

This memorandum of understanding (MoU) comprises three strategic pillars: 1) Development of Singapore Experiences in the new tourism landscape; 2) Co-marketing of destination Singapore to stay top-of-mind amongst global audiences; and 3) Facilitating data and knowledge exchange to enable effective recovery.

1. Development of Singapore Experiences in the new tourism landscape

Virtual tourism experiences have rapidly surfaced as one of the key digital commodities for the global travel and hospitality industry as the COVID-19 pandemic impacts businesses and livelihoods. Through the MOU, Airbnb Experiences and STB will join hands to showcase the range of unique and authentic Singapore Online Experiences on the Airbnb platform, through a variety of creative channels to stay top-of-mind to travellers worldwide.

To kick off this partnership, the two organisations have developed and launched Singapore Virtual Trips, a collection of Online Experiences hosted by iconic Singapore tourism industry partners and featured on a dedicated landing page on the Airbnb platform. This first-of-kind destination page will also provide compelling Singapore destination content, offering international travellers an opportunity to explore the country virtually during this challenging period.

Chad Davis, Deputy Director of the Cloud Forest, Gardens by the Bay, who hosts the ‘A Mountain Under Glass - Cloud Forest’ Online Experience said: “This is an exciting new way for Gardens by the Bay to continue to delight people, enabling us to connect with friends and fans around the world. I look forward to sharing my passion for our Cloud Forest and helping virtual visitors rediscover the region’s most extraordinary cooled conservatory through this unique virtual format.”

Beyond Online Experiences, both parties will also collaborate in the future to onboard unique and authentic in-person Airbnb Experiences across various categories, including dining, nature, wellness, and the arts.

2. Co-marketing of destination Singapore to stay top-of-mind amongst global audiences

Given ongoing international travel restrictions, the partnership aims to capture audience interest for Singapore to remain top-of-mind as a destination amongst consumers worldwide, leveraging both Airbnb Experiences and STB’s strong brand images and global reach.

Under the partnership, both parties will jointly produce a line-up of co-branded content featuring destination Singapore and Airbnb Experiences, to be served across their respective platforms and channels. STB and Airbnb Experiences also plan to make such content available to travel industry partners via STB’s Tourism Information and Services Hub (TIH). These efforts are especially critical in driving effective recovery as international travel restrictions ease.

In addition, both parties will work towards extending destination information, tools, and benefits to Airbnb Experiences guests – such as exclusive offers unlocked through sign-ups for the VisitSingapore app.

3. Facilitating data and knowledge exchange to enable effective recovery

Airbnb Experiences and STB will mutually share insights and best practices to grow experience offerings in Singapore and aid in strategic tourism development and recovery. To kick start this, Airbnb Experiences has invited STB to access their City Portal, a first-of-its-kind data-sharing platform built exclusively for governments and tourism organizations to equip them with travel insights and other relevant resources. Data and knowledge exchange will help both parties onboard more targeted Singapore Experiences, refining tourism products and services in this new environment through a deeper understanding of the evolving traveller profile.

"Healthy travel is travel that keeps the economics local and is authentic to the culture of the destination. In the context of seeking to support such healthy travel, we are excited to be partnering with the Singapore Tourism Board to promote experiential travel in one of the world's most vibrant and dynamic communities,” said Chris Lehane, Senior Vice President, Policy and Communications, Airbnb.

Keith Tan, Chief Executive, STB, said: “STB’s partnership with Airbnb Experiences is a timely one. As travel gradually resumes, we want to focus on strengthening Singapore’s brand image in the minds of audiences around the world, and ensure that our destination remains top-of-mind. This partnership will also give passionate Singapore hosts a world-leading platform to reach out to quality travellers globally, while helping them innovate and explore new business models. We are excited about working with Airbnb, and look forward to breaking new ground together.”