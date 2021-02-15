Airbus to Display Wide Range of Cutting-Edge Technologies at IDEX 2021

Airbus, a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services, will showcase a wide range of cutting-edge technologies, capabilities and solutions from Airbus Defence and Space and Airbus Helicopters at the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) 2021.

The event is set to take place at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec) from February 21 to 25 and is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.



Airbus will exhibit at stand 08B05. The company’s presence at the exhibition will be in strict accordance with Covid-19 protocols laid down by the UAE Government to ensure the safety of employees and visitors, a statement said.



Airbus Defence and Space will display a model version of the A400M, the most advanced airlifter available, as well as a scale model of an A330 MRTT – Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT), the 21st century benchmark for new generation tanker/transport aircraft. There will also be mock-up of the C295, the most versatile and efficient tactical transport aircraft. Visitors can also view a model of Inmarsat 6, the latest and most sophisticated satellite of the world leading communications satellite operator, Inmarsat.



Airbus Helicopters will showcase a scale model of the NH90 NATO frigate helicopter and the NH90 TTH tactical troop transport - which contain unique, fully integrated mission systems for operations in the most demanding conditions over land and sea, day and night. The H225M, the fully effective, versatile and flexible helicopter can also be viewed at Airbus booth.



Present in the Middle East for more than 40 years, Airbus collaborates with governments across the region to drive aerospace, space and defence initiatives. Having initiated a number of landmark partnerships that have contributed to the development of the industry through localisation of skills and capabilities as well as driving economic diversification.