Al Rajhi Unveils Details for Al Rajhi REIT IPO, Including Price and Date
The initial public offering (IPO) period of Al Rajhi REIT Fund will run from January 1 to January 14. (File photo)
Al Rajhi Capital has announced that the initial public offering (IPO) period of Al Rajhi REIT Fund will run from January 1 to January 14, Al Rajhi Capital (the fund manager) said in a statement.
Subscription will be available through Al Rajhi Bank website and Al Rajhi Capital investment centers at a minimum value of SR 1,000. Al Rajhi Capital will offer 42.67 million units at SR10 each.
Al Rajhi REIT will have a fund size of SR1.62 billion, the fund manager said.
The Shariah-compliant fund aims to acquire or invest in income generating commercial, office, and educational assets, as well as warehouses, which are mainly located in the Kingdom, except for Mecca and Madinah.
“The fund’s investment target is to invest in developed, income-generating assets, and to lease and distribute at least 90 percent of the fund’s annual net income in cash over the fund term on a semi-annual basis,” Al Rajhi Capital added.
Al Rajhi REIT’s preliminary portfolio comprises 13 high-quality assets that generate income at the end of January and July of every year.
The fund’s assets are spread across various sectors in the Kingdom with retail (54 percent), warehouses (12 percent), offices (26 percent) and the education sector (8 percent).
Eligible investors are Saudis, GCC nationals, foreigners residing in the Kingdom, institutions, companies, and investment funds operating in the Kingdom, along with Qualified Foreign Investors (QFIs).
