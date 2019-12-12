Alaska Airline Offers Priority Boarding for Passengers in Ugly Christmas Sweaters

Alaska Airlines announced it is celebrating the Christmas season by offering priority boarding for one day to passengers wearing ugly sweaters.

The airline said passengers who wear holiday sweaters on Dec. 20, National Ugly Sweater Day, will be offered priority boarding on all Alaska and Horizon Air flights.

"We love going above and beyond to make your trip memorable; celebrating Ugly Sweater Day is just another way we're making the holidays a priority," said Natalie Bowman, Alaska Airlines' managing director of marketing and advertising.

The airline said it is also working to spread holiday cheer by playing festive music during boarding and offering specialty cocktails.