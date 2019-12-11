A New Apple Device Costs More Than a BMW X5

If you aim to own the top-end version of Apple Mac Pro desktop computer available now, go try the new BMW X5 as it may cost you even less.

Announced in June, Apple's all-new Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR are now available for pre-order in the US. The new Mac Pro starts at $5,999 while the Pro Display XDR starts at $4,999.

But if you want to purchase a top-of-the-line version -- 28-core Intel Xeon processors, up to 1.5TB of ECC RAM, up to 4TB of SSD storage along with up to AMD Radeon Pro Vega II Duo graphics with 64GB of HBM2 memory, a Mac Pro may cost you a whopping $50,199, that too without taxes.

An entry-level BMW 3 series currently costs $40,750, reports Quartz.

In you want Pro Display XDR and the compatible stand for the monitor, add another $6,998 to your $50,199 bill. Now you can buy a brand new BMW X5 with this kind of money.

The company first announced the new Mac Pro as well as the Pro Display XDR in June at the annual Worldwide Developers Conference.

The entry-level Mac Pro costs $5,999, with 32GB of memory, an octa-core Intel Xeon CPU, Radeon Pro 580X graphics, and a 256GB SSD.

The all-new Mac Pro is Apple's most powerful machine ever, and 15,000 times faster than the original Mac.

Apple and its manufacturing partners invested over $200 million in the Mac Pro facility in Austin, building out the complex assembly line where the Mac Pro is produced.

Each Mac Pro travels a distance of 1,000 feet along the production line, with some components requiring precision placement within the width of a human hair.

The current 244,000-square-foot Mac Pro facility employs more than 500 people in a range of roles, including electrical engineers and electronics assemblers, who build each unique unit to customers' specifications.