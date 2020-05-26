Alert: Scammers Use Fake Online Dubai Billionaire Account for Collecting Donation

Dubai-based billionaire and chairman of Danube Group Rizwan Sajan has lodged a complaint with Dubai Police's cybercrime department alleging that some fraudster has created a fake online account under his name and was demanding donation on his behalf.



"Please note that someone has again created a fake account under my name and sending random messages to many of my friends. If you get a friend request or any such random message asking for contributions or donations, please do not accept invite or revert to any of the messages," Sajan cautioned friends on his Facebook account. "We have already processed cyber complaint and hope to catch the culprit soon. Thought to keep you all posted on the same," he added.

"We don't know whether this account has been created locally or abroad. Police will investigate and find out as complaint has been lodged with the local cybercrime authorities," Sajan told Khaleej Times.

Danube Group ran a massive charity drive during the holy month of Ramadan, distributing 15,000 ration packets among the needy in the country. This drive became quite popular and went viral on social media. It is believed that the fraudster tried to take advantage of this campaign by creating a fake account of the Group's founder to collect donations illegally.



"Through this fake account, the fraudster is asking for donations on my behalf. Two of my friends received requests from this fake account for donations and then they approached me. They asked me whether I have created a new Facebook account. This is how we came to know about the fake account and we reported it to the authorities," said Sajan.

"We have to be very cautious. Anyone can give money on my behalf. Hence, it is important that we verify accounts and check with friends before sending out money to someone. We must take these social media accounts seriously because a lot of fraud accounts are happening. And people sometime target well-known people as well," he pointed out.

Dubai Police's eCrime self-service allows the public to record a complaint regarding cybercrimes, whether for their persons or properties. People need to fill out the form available on its website and share as much information as possible with police, so they can help crack crimes.