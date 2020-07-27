Alibaba's Jack Ma Summoned to Court over Former Employee Complaint

A local court in Gurugram summoned founder of Alibaba Group, Jack Ma over a former employee's complaint seeking a compensation of Rs 2 crore from the Chinese company.

Lawyer Atul Ahlawat said, "My client Pushpandra Singh Parmar has filed a civil suit against Jack Ma, the Founder of Alibaba Group, for wrongful termination. He was working as an Associate Director with Alibaba's UC Web Mobile Company. He is seeking a compensation of Rs. 2 crore. The allegations which are contained in the civil suit are very serious and the allegations are of such nature if found true, gives greater importance and shows the modus operandi of the Chinese companies in India and while they're trying to push narrative of their country.

They are harming public notion. There are more than 13 crore Indian users of UC browser as per claimed by the company and the fake news or misinformed public opinion is being circulated." He further said, "Gurugram District Court has issued summons to the defendants, including Jack Ma, the Founder of Alibaba Group. Summons are returnable for 29th July. Till date, we have not received any response from the defendants."