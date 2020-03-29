All Digital: UAE Defies COVID-19 and Maintains Everyday Life Affairs

The coronavirus might have disrupted life all over the world, with major world events getting canceled, including business, art, and sports events. Yet, governments, institutes and entities in a number of countries, rose up to the challenge, including those in the UAE.

Dubai art gallery goes virtual to beat coronavirus https://t.co/NqOQGwU6kH pic.twitter.com/mVYoHn29gF — The National (@TheNationalUAE) March 24, 2020

According to the 2020 Global Digital Overview report, the UAE ranks first on a global level in terms of internet penetration with 99% of the population connected to the digital world. This has allowed the country to have a smooth transition towards digitalization, especially now with the restrictions imposed on the 9+ million people living in the UAE, in fear of the coronavirus outbreak.

Although the country has only 330 cases of COVID-19 with two deaths so far, the government has taken several decisions to stop the epidemic from spreading any wider, announcing a full shift to distance learning and asking all companies to send employees to work from home. The country has also closed public spaces including shopping malls, parks, and beaches, urging all residents to stay at their homes as long as possible.

Through Telecommunications Regulatory Authority's official website, residents have been encouraged to order their shopping needs online and presented a full guide to smartphone applications that offer delivery services around the country.

Many other government services have also been available online, including paying bills and renewing official documents.

Moreover, the government has announced its full preparedness to resume the academic year that had only been paused for a few weeks, by providing both teachers and students of all levels with fully-developed educational digital platforms to continue studies from a distance without getting interrupted by the developments that might force UAE residents to stay at their homes for weeks or even months.

All you need to know about Distance Learning for nursery stage #StayHome#Covid19Out #COVID2019 pic.twitter.com/PSIiOrUc6d — U A E - F o r s a n (@UAE_Forsan) March 25, 2020

The advanced digital services available in the country also enabled organizers of different cultural events to proceed with several activities on time, with the only change being the lack of physical presence.

Organizers of Art Dubai fair have launched their online exhibition on the 23rd of March 2020, offering internet streaming to display the different pieces of art.

.@CNN: Staging the festival online opens up a larger potential audience, & transitioning to digital serves as a test that could prove useful in future events. The performance art program, available to stream through the Art Dubai site, has the prescient theme of "Healing." pic.twitter.com/s5OXJMjf1J — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 24, 2020

The Barjeel Art Foundation has also introduced 3D virtual tours, through its website, to enable millions of quarantined people of visiting its galleries and enjoying their exhibited artifacts.

Additionally, the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) has offered several online webinars aiming to help UAE-based entrepreneurs free of charge. It's also granted them free access to all curated resources.