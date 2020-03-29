  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. All Digital: UAE Defies COVID-19 and Maintains Everyday Life Affairs

All Digital: UAE Defies COVID-19 and Maintains Everyday Life Affairs

Riham Darwish

Riham Darwish

Published March 29th, 2020 - 03:00 GMT
All Digital: The Coronavirus May Have Disrupted Daily Life and Major Events, but Not in the UAE
The UAE government has taken several decisions to stop the epidemic from spreading any wider. (Shutterstock)

The coronavirus might have disrupted life all over the world, with major world events getting canceled, including business, art, and sports events. Yet, governments, institutes and entities in a number of countries, rose up to the challenge, including those in the UAE.

According to the 2020 Global Digital Overview report, the UAE ranks first on a global level in terms of internet penetration with 99% of the population connected to the digital world. This has allowed the country to have a smooth transition towards digitalization, especially now with the restrictions imposed on the 9+ million people living in the UAE, in fear of the coronavirus outbreak.

Although the country has only 330 cases of COVID-19 with two deaths so far, the government has taken several decisions to stop the epidemic from spreading any wider, announcing a full shift to distance learning and asking all companies to send employees to work from home. The country has also closed public spaces including shopping malls, parks, and beaches, urging all residents to stay at their homes as long as possible.

Through Telecommunications Regulatory Authority's official website, residents have been encouraged to order their shopping needs online and presented a full guide to smartphone applications that offer delivery services around the country.

Many other government services have also been available online, including paying bills and renewing official documents.

Moreover, the government has announced its full preparedness to resume the academic year that had only been paused for a few weeks, by providing both teachers and students of all levels with fully-developed educational digital platforms to continue studies from a distance without getting interrupted by the developments that might force UAE residents to stay at their homes for weeks or even months.

The advanced digital services available in the country also enabled organizers of different cultural events to proceed with several activities on time, with the only change being the lack of physical presence.

Organizers of Art Dubai fair have launched their online exhibition on the 23rd of March 2020, offering internet streaming to display the different pieces of art. 

The Barjeel Art Foundation has also introduced 3D virtual tours, through its website, to enable millions of quarantined people of visiting its galleries and enjoying their exhibited artifacts. 

Additionally, the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) has offered several online webinars aiming to help UAE-based entrepreneurs free of charge. It's also granted them free access to all curated resources.

COVID-19 in UAE: Work Permits,Residence Visas to be Issued Automatically
UAE: Can Employer Dismiss Workers While They are on Leave?

© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...