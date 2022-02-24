All UAE Airlines Halt Flights to Ukraine

  1. Home
Published February 24th, 2022 - 11:24 GMT
The UAE's major airlines, Emirates and Etihad Airways don't operate flights to Ukraine. (Shutterstock)

UAE-based airlines have temporarily suspended flights to Ukraine after Russia attacked targets in the country on Thursday morning, Khaleej Times reporter

It's worth noting that Ukraine has announced closing the airspace, citing a high risk to civilian aircraft.

"The provision of air traffic services to civilian users of the airspace of Ukraine is suspended," Ukrainian State Air Traffic Services Enterprise said on its website.

All UAE-based budget carriers have shared statements with the media outlet related to the temporary suspension. 

Dubai's budget carrier, flydubai, said in a statement to Khaleej Times: "Flydubai flights between Dubai and Ukraine have been temporarily suspended on February 24. We will be in touch with the passengers regarding their refund and rebooking options,". 

In addition, Sharjah's budget carrier stated: "Given the current situation and due to airspace closure, Air Arabia will temporarily suspend its flights between Sharjah and Ukraine until further notice. We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers. Affected passengers can contact Air Arabia’s call center or visit its website for more information."

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi statement was the below:

"Due to the current events in Ukraine and the airspace closure, Wizz Air regrets to inform our customers that the airline must temporarily suspend all flight operations in the country... The safety and security of our passengers and crew remain our number one priority and we hope normality will return to Ukraine soon,". 

The UAE's major airlines, Emirates and Etihad Airways don't operate flights to Ukraine. Nonetheless, both airlines have been avoiding the Ukrainian airspace.

