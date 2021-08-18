  1. Home
All You Need to Know About Travelling to Abu Dhabi

Published August 18th, 2021 - 01:00 GMT
Passengers flying from these countries will have to quarantine upon arrival if vaccinated and have to present vaccination proof no less than 14 days before travel to UAE. (Shutterstock)
UAE green list contains 28 countries only, from which Passengers don't need to quarantine upon arrival in Abu Dhabi.

Starting today, Abu Dhabi will delist six countries from the green travel list which are Armenia, Austria, Israel, Italy, Maldives, and the USA, according to UAE's national carrier Etihad Airways.

Abu Dhabi Travel gren list

Source: thenationalnews.com

Passengers flying from these countries will have to quarantine upon arrival if vaccinated and have to present vaccination proof no less than 14 days before travel to UAE.

Travelers from Green List Countries

Travelers flying from these countries don't have to quarantine. Green county list include Albania, Australia, Bahrain, Belgium, Brunei, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, Malta, Mauritius, Moldova, New Zealand, Poland, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Seychelles, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, and Ukraine.

Travelers from Red List Countries

Passengers coming from nongreen list countries will have to wear a medically approved wristband and quarantine for seven days if they have been fully vaccinated, 10 days if not.

Authorized Vaccines

As of today, UAE has recognized the following vaccines: Sinopharm, Sinovac, Janssen, Pfizer, Sputnik V, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Moderna.

Visa Upon Arrival

UAE will issue visas upon arrival for passengers flying from these 70 countries: Andorra, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bahamas, Barbados, Belgium, Brazil, Brunei, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany Greece, Honduras, Hong Kong (SAR of China), Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy Japan, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Maldives, Malta, Mexico, Monaco, Montenegro, Nauru, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, People’s Republic of China, Peru, Poland, Republic of Mauritius, Republic of El Salvador, Portugal, Romania, Russian, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, San Marino, Serbia, Seychelles, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Solomon, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, The Vatican, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States of America, and Uruguay.

Travelers Flying From India

Any passenger that holds a visa or residence permit issued by the US, United Kingdom, or an EU Member State can travel from Indian cities to Abu Dhabi with vaccination proof or negative PCR test result upon arrival documented on Alhosn app, Etihad Airways confirmed.

