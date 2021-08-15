UAE: Unvaccinated Travellers to Quarantine for 10 Days

Unvaccinated flying passengers coming to Abu Dhabi will have to quarantine for 10 days upon their arrival.

Unvaccinated citizens, residents and visitors arriving in Abu Dhabi from other destinations must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for 10 days and take another PCR test on day 9.



Read more: https://t.co/FnUsrrDYmK — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) August 14, 2021

This new regulation is to come into effect starting today Sunday, August 15.

While passengers traveling from green-list countries are an exception but they must take PCR test on arrival, day six, and day 12 of their stay, the Abu Dhabi-based carrier says on the website.

Source: Etihad Airways