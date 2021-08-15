UAE: Unvaccinated Travellers to Quarantine for 10 Days

  1. Home
Published August 15th, 2021 - 06:00 GMT
Passengers traveling from green-list countries are an exception. (Shutterstock))
Highlights
This new regulation is to come into effect starting today Sunday, August 15.

Unvaccinated flying passengers coming to Abu Dhabi will have to quarantine for 10 days upon their arrival.

While passengers traveling from green-list countries are an exception but they must take PCR test on arrival, day six, and day 12 of their stay, the Abu Dhabi-based carrier says on the website.

green list countries

Source: Etihad Airways

Tags:Etihad AirwaysUAEAbu Dhabi

