Amazon Announces Biggest Sale of the Season in the UAE

The “Everything For You Sale” will take place on Amazon.ae from March 25 to 28, while Prime members will get exclusive early access to the sale from 11am to 11pm on March 24.

US e-commerce giant Amazon will launch its biggest sale of the season in the UAE from tomorrow with discounts up to 70 percent on selected products.

“If you’re not a Prime member, you can enjoy all of the benefits by signing up for a free 30-day trial, after which members can enjoy it for only Dh16 per month or save with the annual membership of Dh140,” said the company.

The discount will cover items spanning from electronics to home and kitchen, groceries, beauty, mobiles, apparel, and much more.

“We continue to be guided by our customers’ wants and needs which is why the ‘Everything For You Sale’ this year is set to be the biggest sale of the season for shoppers in the UAE. Just in time for spring break, the ‘Everything For You Sale’ will give customers on Amazon.ae the perfect chance to save up while enjoying a vast selection of great deals across a wide range of items, underpinned by fast and reliable delivery,” said Abdo Chlala, Director of Marketing and Prime, Amazon Middle East and North Africa.

"With exclusive Prime early access to deals, we know members in the UAE will enjoy shopping the sale as they get orders delivered faster than ever with Free Same-Day and One-Day delivery options," he added.