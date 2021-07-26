Amazon, Circle K Venture into Crypto Payments



Meanwhile, Amazon posted a job opening for a digital currency and blockchain product lead. The posting explained that the online giant is seeking an experienced product leader to develop Amazon’s digital currency and blockchain strategy and product roadmap.

“We believe the future will be built on new technologies that enable modern, fast, and inexpensive payments, and hope to bring that future to Amazon customers as soon as possible,” a spokesperson said.

Amazon Web Services currently offers a service called managed blockchain but does not currently accept Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies as payment for its products, the Bitcoin News reported.

During the first week of July, a survey conducted by Disruptiva polled 1,233 people residing in El Salvador, with the majority of respondents saying they were skeptical of Bitcoin.

Following the implementation of the country’s new Bitcoin tender law, leaked reports claimed President Nayib Bukele’s government cohorts were planning to launch a stablecoin. Furthermore, a regional report from the news outlet El Mundo showed a number of Salvadorans have taken to the streets to protest against the Bitcoin law, claiming the crypto asset was too volatile.

The changes have sparked the introduction of a resistance group, which has written a letter to Bukele’s government to argue that the law is unconstitutional. The campaigners added that the lawmakers did not consult the citizenry before the reform was implemented.

The world’s largest Bitcoin ATM operator, Bitcoin Depot, announced last week an exclusive international partnership with Circle K that spans across both the US and Canada with over 700 Bitcoin ATMs in 30 states already installed.

“As one of the world’s leading convenience and fuel retailers, Circle K is the first major retail chain to deploy Bitcoin ATMs within its stores,” the company was reported as saying by Bitcoin News. Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority said on Sunday that crypto broker CoinBurp has no authorization for a planned launch of its $BURP token and exchange offering on July 26. CoinBurp said last week it had raised $6 million to build a platform for trading non-fungible tokens.