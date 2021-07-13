Amazon Online Store’s Services Restored After Global Outage

E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc's online store is grappling with widespread outages, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector, the second broad disruption to services since late June. Also Read Amazon Gains Over 3.5 Percent As Traders Welcome New CEO



On Sunday, Amazon's online store showed error messages on several regional domains.

Initially, product listings could not be accessed in US, India, Canada, UK, France and Singapore.

But later, the outage spread to other countries.

"We're sorry that some customers may be experiencing issues while shopping.

We appreciate your patience as we work to resolve the issue," an Amazon spokesperson said.

As of 0400 GMT, some of the domains were back up. Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the extent of the recovery in services.

More than 38,000 user reports indicated issues with Amazon's online store site, while nearly 500 users reported problems with the Amazon Web Services, according to Downdetector.

About 80 percent of the issues reported were with its website, while 15 percent were with log-ins and 5 percent with its check-out services, according to Downdetector.

Me waiting for Amazon to no longer be down so I can order more stuff I don't need#amazondown pic.twitter.com/5w7NBwTlzN — Urbvn Ghxst ???? (@Urbvn_Ghxst) July 12, 2021

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage could have affected a larger number of users.

In June, multiple users experienced a brief outage on Amazon platforms including Alexa and Prime Video before services were restored.

Later on Amazon.com announced the return of its online services after two hours.