Amazon to Expand Amazon Books, '4-Star' Shops
(Shutterstock)
Amazon on Wednesday unveiled plans to open more bookstores and “4-star” shops selling only the best-rated products -- while closing its smaller “pop-up” kiosks in the US.
“After much review, we came to the decision to discontinue our pop-up kiosk program, and are instead expanding Amazon Books and Amazon 4-star,” a spokeswoman told AFP. “We look forward to opening additional locations of both stores this year.” According to CNBC, the 87 pop-up stores in the US will close next month.
Will Amazon Replace Souq with a New E-Commerce Site?
Amazon Remains the World’s Most Valuable Brand
Launched in 2014, the stands -- located in shopping centers or in other stores, such as Amazon-owned Whole Foods -- offered the company’s services and electronics. The announcement confirms Amazon's goal to strengthen its real-world presence with more, larger physical outlets. The Wall Street Journal reported last week that the firm, owned by billionaire Jeff Bezos, plans to open a supermarket chain separate from Whole Foods -- with the first expected in Los Angeles at the end of this year.
The firm opened its first “4-star” shop in New York in September, with stock made up solely of products given a four and five-star rating on its website. In early 2018, the group also opened its first “Amazon Go” store in Seattle -- a grocery outlet without a checkout, where purchases are recorded by cameras and sensors.
