Amazon Freezes Corporate Hiring in Retail Amid Slow Growth

Amazon is freezing corporate hiring for its retail business amid a period of slow growth for the tech giant.

According to an internal announcement obtained by the New York Times, Amazon will stop hiring for all corporate roles in its retail business until at least next year.

This freeze will affect Amazon stores and technology positions, however the cloud computing division, which is highly profitable, will not be included.

Amazon spokesman Brad Glasser told CNBC the company still has many open jobs across the company.

Elsewhere in the tech industry, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, told employees last week it would stop hiring for most positions in an attempt to reduce the size of its workforce.

Andy Jassy, who became Amazon's chief executive about a year ago, recently told investors that the company would refocus on saving money, shutting unneeded locations, and increasing the efficiency of its warehouses.

The overall size of the Amazon workforce dropped by as many as 100,000 in the second quarter of 2022, largely due to a reduction in the number of hourly workers.