Amazon Launches Astro the Home Robot

Published September 29th, 2021 - 12:00 GMT
Available in limited quantities, the two feet high and weighs about 20 pounds Astro is priced at $1,449.99. (Shutterstock)
Astro is an AI robot that is designed to help customers with a range of tasks like home monitoring and keeping in touch with family.

Amazon Inc is rolling out its first-ever household Astro that is powered by its Alexa smart home technology.

Astro is an AI robot that is designed to help customers with a range of tasks like home monitoring and keeping in touch with family.

Equipped with computer vision, sensor technology, and voice and edge computing, here are just a few of the ways Astro can be used around the house:

  • Check-in on your home when you’re away with the help of With Alexa Guard
  • Look out for elderly relatives and loved ones.
  • Provides peace of mind with Ring to autonomously patrol your home when you’re out
  • Brings Alexa to you around the home

Available in limited quantities, the two feet high and weighs about 20 pounds Astro is priced at $1,449.99, but as part of the Day 1 Edition program, it will be available for an introductory price of $999.99 with a six-month trial of the Ring Protect Pro subscription included.

Recently, Rival Tesla has also announced a humanoid robot that will be revealed next year. The 5-foot-8 in height, weighs 125 pounds Tesla bot is created to help with tasks that are boring, repetitive or dangerous

