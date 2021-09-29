Amazon Launches Astro the Home Robot

Amazon Inc is rolling out its first-ever household Astro that is powered by its Alexa smart home technology.

Astro is an AI robot that is designed to help customers with a range of tasks like home monitoring and keeping in touch with family.

Amazon said you can ask Astro to do silly things like dance. Which is fun until Astro is like, “Now you dance or I’ll leak your search history." #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/KMJy347TFF — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) September 29, 2021

Equipped with computer vision, sensor technology, and voice and edge computing, here are just a few of the ways Astro can be used around the house:

Check-in on your home when you’re away with the help of With Alexa Guard

Look out for elderly relatives and loved ones.

Provides peace of mind with Ring to autonomously patrol your home when you’re out

Brings Alexa to you around the home

Available in limited quantities, the two feet high and weighs about 20 pounds Astro is priced at $1,449.99, but as part of the Day 1 Edition program, it will be available for an introductory price of $999.99 with a six-month trial of the Ring Protect Pro subscription included.

Left: Tesla Bot



Right: Amazon’s Astro bot pic.twitter.com/OXhNrmuXrE — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) September 28, 2021

Recently, Rival Tesla has also announced a humanoid robot that will be revealed next year. The 5-foot-8 in height, weighs 125 pounds Tesla bot is created to help with tasks that are boring, repetitive or dangerous