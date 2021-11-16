Amazon Slapped With $500,000 Fine for Not Informing Workers of COVID Cases

Highlights
Amazon hide the number of cases from employees
Court has ordered Amazon to pay $500,000 in fines for hiding the number of COVID cases from California-based warehouse workers.
Of course, that was not a surprise to many given the tech giant’s history with its own labor force.
According to Los Angeles Times, the eCommerce giant ''agreed to pay the fine and improve the way it tracks cases and notifies workers and local health agencies''.
The court ordered multinational technology company to inform their employees of the “exact number of new COVID-19 cases in their workplaces” when cases arise''.
