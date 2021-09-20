American Airlines, GM Join Bill Gates' Initiative to Boost Clean Energy

American Airlines Group Inc, General Motors, Microsoft Corp, and other American companies joined Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy program on Monday, proving their commitment to clean energy, Reuters reported.

The Breakthrough Energy initiative aims to accelerate the development of technologies required to achieve the target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The initiative's program seeks funds from governments, philanthropists and companies to create capital investments to reduce the clean technology's cost.

According to Breakthrough Energy, Bank of America Corp, steelmaker ArcelorMittal SA, Boston Consulting Group and the philanthropic arm of asset manager BlackRock Inc are among the entities that joined the program.

According to American Airlines' statement, the airline has invested $100 million in the program that will be focusing on four key areas: direct air capture, green hydrogen, long-duration energy storage and sustainable aviation fuel.