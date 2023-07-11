American schools embrace robots for campus security and combating school shootings

ALBAWABA - Some American schools have started relying on "robots" for maintaining their security and responding to school shooting incidents on campus.

The American newspaper, The Wall Street Journal, reported that Santa Fe High School in New Mexico became one of the first American schools to test an autonomous robot that uses artificial intelligence to identify entrances and exits of the school campus and monitor regular school activities. The newspaper indicated that this experiment is part of a pilot program that began in June and will continue for sixty days to test the effectiveness of these robots. The newspaper quoted Andy Sanchez, the project manager at "Team First Technologies," based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, who stated that "these robots provide 360-degree video footage and have seven cameras and a battery that lasts for 20 hours each. They can issue alerts about an active shooter and move towards the suspect, in addition to sending recorded footage to the authorities."

School security in the United States is a major concern for authorities, given the increasing incidents of school shootings, with the most devastating being the shooting at an elementary school in South Texas last year, which claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers. The newspaper mentioned that between January and April of this year, there were approximately 146 incidents of mass shootings inside schools nationwide.

This number surpassed the total of school shooting incidents that occurred during the same period in the past four years.