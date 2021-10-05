Amitabh Bachchan to Dive into Crypto, Release NFTs

Amitabh Bachchan the famous Indian actor, film producer, television host, occasional playback singer is the latest celebrity to dive into the crypto and launch his very own NFT collection.

Amitabh Hops into NFTs

Source: beyondlife.club

The 78 years old Amitabh Bachchan became the first Indian actor to jump on the crypto wagon with the roll out his own NFTs which features some of the most unique and exclusive artworks of his legendary persona and movies by November this year.

The NFTs auction will be launched on BeyondLife.club.

The Bollywood icon has also inked a deal with India’s most popular crypto exchange, CoinDCX, to promote its offerings and services to the public as well as raising awareness on safe crypto investments options.

CoinDCX has recently became India’s first crypto unicorn as it succeeded in bagging $90 million in its Series C funding round led by Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin’s B Capital Group.

It's worth mentioning that India's government is planning to propose a new draft bill that defines and categorizes cryptocurrencies according to their use cases as an asset/commodity for taxation purposes.

Aside from taxes, the new bill is expected also to include laws and regulations for using cryptocurrencies in payments, investments, and other utilities, the Economic Times reported.