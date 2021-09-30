8 Biggest Crypto Hacks and Scams

Over the last few years, crypto scams and hacks became less of a novelty and more of a common everyday encounter that affects billions of people around the world.

Protect Your Crypto

When a price of a coin ticks up, "get rich" fraudulent schemes from countless scammers who lurk around waiting for the right time to come out of stealth mode to fool others with this new ‘flash in the pan’ or prey on fans of popular celebs/entrepreneurs or exploit an exchange's security system.

The fast pace growth of the nascent crypto industry, the ongoing crypto prices boom, the widespread confusion about cryptocurrency, technical vulnerabilities in exchanges or wallets, and the fact that its markets are often hard to understand exacerbated the situation in favor of scammers.

That being said, you need to keep in mind that the best way is to be skeptical and educate yourself about cryptocurrency and the technology behind it, blockchain, as well as staying regularly updated on all the various cryptocurrencies and exchanges that are being launched will protect you from the ever-evolving danger around the corner.

Crypto Scams Types

In 2020 alone, crypto worth $3.78 billion was stolen, according to a report from Atlas VPN. While in 2019, hackers netted $4.26 billion from exchanges as well as luring eager investors, according to a new report by CipherTrace.

Experts reports found that the most popular crypto scams fall into these categories: fake crypto coins, fake exchanges, fake mining rigs, fake apps of famous exchanges, and the old plain wallet phishing.

Knowing the fact that scammers often don’t reinvent the wheel, they rather repeat their favorite scams, perhaps with a new twist, here are the biggest crypto hacks and scams to help you gain insights so you won’t be the next victim for the fraudsters who are eagerly sought to cash in on the crypto-mania.

Biggest Crypto Hacks and Scams Ever