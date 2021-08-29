Apple Announces Free Repair Program for iPhone 12 Models With Sound Issues

Apple has rolled out a global service program for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro with sound issues due to a component that might fail on the receiver module.

The affected devices were manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021. The service program won't cover iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max models are not part of this program, the tech giant said.

However, the company pointed out that if the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro has any damage which impairs the ability to complete the repair, such as a cracked screen, that issue will need to be resolved prior to the service. In some cases, there may be a cost associated with the additional repair.