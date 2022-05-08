Apple Car: Here’s What Has Been Leaked So Far

It's no secret that Apple has been working on its own all-electric self driving Apple Car named Project Titan since 2014. However, details about this exciting project remains somehow a secret.

In this article, we will share the major leaks that have been shared about the anticipated Apple car:

1. Apple has recently hired Ford veteran engineer and executive, Desi Ujkashevic, to work on the Project Titan, according to Bloomberg.

2. The tech giant hired former Tesla Autopilot software director Christopher Moore in 2021.

3. Although the company has set an internal release target of 2025, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that the Apple Car might not be launched until 2028 or later.

4. There has been rumors about a potential collaboration between Apple and Tesla's rival, Lucid Motors. The American automotive manufacturer that is part-owned by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), specializes in luxurious electric cars.

5. Apple Car is rumored to be fully autonomous car that will not require user intervention to drive, with no steering wheel and no pedals.

6. The Project Titan is being headed by Apple's AI and machine learning chief John Giannandrea who is known for his work on the Apple Watch.

7. The Apple Car is rumored to include a high-powered Apple-designed chip that is considered to be the most advanced component that Apple has developed to date. The chip which is expected to be manufactured by TSMC is said to be made from neural processors that can handle the AI load needed for an autonomous vehicles.

8. In Apple Car, the riders are rumored to sit along the sides of the vehicle rather than in standard front and back seats.

9. Apple Car is projected to be positioned at at the luxury end of the EV market that commands prices of US$100,000 and above.

10. Report by patentlyapple claims that Apple's car is expected to act as iPhone taking commands from Siri