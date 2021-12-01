Apple Pay vs Google Pay: All You Need to Know

Online payment and transactions are becoming more popular than ever before. And with Samsung and Apple smartphones taking over the top two ranks in the smartphone market share worldwide, it does not come as a surprise that Apple Pay and Google Pay are also increasing in popularity. While both online payment systems serve the same purpose, how are they different? And what exactly do we need to know about them?

How to Use Google Pay

The great thing about these payment systems is that they are meant to make the payment experience a seamless and easy one. In order to start using your Google Pay, you will first need to download the Google Pay app. After downloading it, you will need to follow the steps in the application, that includes setting up a card and an authentication method if you do not have one. And here is a side tip, if you are using another contactless payment app, make sure to set Google Pay as your default payment app. With Google Pay being a contactless payment service, it supports using NFC (Near Field Communication) terminals, offline transactions, in-app purchases and web purchases.

NFC Payments

Once everything is set and you are on your way to shop, all you need to do is unlock your phone and hold it close to the payment readers for a couple of seconds.

Online purchases (apps and web)

Simply choose Google Pay as the payment method when checking out!

Let us also not forget to mention that we can use Google Pay on iOS devices as well! After downloading the Google Pay app, you will need to enter your phone number and then sign in to your Google account. After that, you will just need to follow the steps and add your bank account or cards.

How to Use Apple Pay

Just like its equal competitor, Apple made setting up and using Apple Pay possible in a matter of seconds! With the app already pre-installed on all Apple devices, all you have to do is open the app and add your card, and you are good to go! While Apple also supports NFC, offline transactions, and in-app purchases, it only supports web purchases when using Safari. However, the great thing about Apple Pay is that you can use it on your Apple Watch as well!

NFC Payments

You will first need to double tap your side button, authenticate yourself when your card appears, and then bring your phone close to the contactless reader.

Online purchases (apps and web)

All you have to do is choose Apple Pay as your payment method when paying online or in apps.

How to Add a Card to Google Pay

Adding your cards to Google Pay is just as easy as everything else related to this service! Open Google Pay, swipe up, click on add card and then scan your card using the camera. You can also follow the same method but choose PayPal in case you want to use it.

How to Add a Card to Apple Pay

Just like Google Play, adding your card to Apple Pay is pretty simple. After you open your Wallet app, click on the plus sign, scan your card and then follow any instructions your bank might have. In addition, depending on the country you are in, you can also add your PayPal account.

How to Send Money With Google Pay

One of the great perks of using Google Pay is that you can now easily send and receive money from anyone who has an Android or iOS device, and all you have to do is follow these simple steps:

Open the Google Pay app Either choose one of the top ranked friends or search for someone using their name, email, phone, or QR code Click on Pay Enter the amount you want to send Choose your preferred payment method Click on Pay again, and Viola, your money has been transferred!

How to Send Money With Apple Pay

On the other hand, for those who are using Apple Pay, transferring money to someone is only possible if both parties have Apple Pay.

Open the Messages app Choose Apple Pay Enter the amount you want to send Click on Pay and the send button Confirm your payment using any of your authentication methods (Face ID, Touch ID, or passcode)

Availability of Google Pay

Google Pay is your go-to wallet for Android phones with NFC and HCE support running KitKat (4.4) or higher as well as iPhones with iOS 10.0 or higher. With its presence in around 40 countries, Google Pay supports credit and debit cards through its partnerships with a large number of banks worldwide.

Availability of Apple Pay

As its name suggests, Apple Pay has been available on all iOS devices since the SE release. The great thing about Apple Pay is the fact that it is present in more than 50 countries. With its support for both credit and debit cards, users might just opt to keep their wallets home! It has also partnered with a great number of banks across the globe to make payments and transactions easier for their users.

Security of Google Pay and Apple Pay

While online payments make life easier, they also bring in threats of fraud and theft. However, the tech moguls have your back when it comes to safeguarding your security! By using what is known as tokenization, both services create a unique number to make your purchase without sending your credit/debit card number directly to the merchant. Not only that, but if you are thinking about a thief seeing your code, then you do not have to worry because each transaction has its own generated code, which means thieves cannot use the same code twice! Moreover, just in case (may God forbid) you lose your phone, both systems allow you to permanently delete all your card details remotely. The main difference between them when it comes to security probably lies in the way the authentication works. Apple Pay gives you the option to confirm your payment either by FaceID or fingerprint, whereas Google Pay provides a wider range of options such as, Fingerprint, PIN, pattern or password.

When it comes down to it, one cannot say that one system tramps the other, as it all goes down to which of the two you prefer to use. However, it is quite apparent that both Apple Pay and Google Pay offer a great and user friendly service for its customers, so no matter what you end up using, you will still be winning!