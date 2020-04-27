Apple Celebrates Ramadan With New Customized Apps, Features

In an era where people are encouraged to stay at home, Apple has transformed its App Store to make searching for the most popular apps more enjoyable - with a touch of the holy month of Ramadan to make it more meaningful.

The iPhone maker on Sunday announced that it will be celebrating Ramadan by providing customers across the Middle East a unique and differentiated experience during the day and at night, both of which are highly-symbolic during the holy month.

The App Store - which is home to over two million applications and which welcomes over half-a-million visitors every week - has been transformed with a specially-curated selection of apps as well as a distinct visual identity.

And this will also be the first Ramadan that users will be able to experience the App Store fully in Arabic, offering even more localised content.

As users' lifestyles and habits change before and after sunset during Ramadan, the App Store's day-to-night guide will showcase different apps and games that suit the distinct phases of the day.

At daytime, highlights include apps from wellness and self-improvement to cooking, productivity and casual gaming. At night, the selection will focus more on intense gaming experiences, as well as entertainment, streaming, and photo and video content.

To add more zest, commissioned illustrations from Moroccan artist Mohamed Smyej depict the 'night and day' experience to help tell a visual story alongside the fresh App Store content.

Games and Apps Tab

Tabs in the App Store make it easy for users not just to discover new apps, but also to learn more about the kinds of apps they already use the most.

Case in point: Visitors can enjoy apps such as Athan Pro and ShareTheMeal during the day and transition to gaming and entertainment such as Call of Duty, Shahid and OSN at night.

Today Tab

The Today tab will focus on original stories that help users discover even more of what the App Store has to offer. These will include stories on what hit shows to watch, Ramadan essentials, an A-to-Z list to get equipped for the month as well as Ramadan game offers and in-game events.