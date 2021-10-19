Apple Event 2021: Here's The Biggest Announcements

US tech giant Apple’s Unleashed event had so many new exciting announcements, from long-awaited M1-equipped MacBook Pros to the newest AirPods, here's everything Apple introduced in October 2021 event.

Apple revealed MacBook Pro 14” and MacBook Pro 16” in the event. The price of the first one starts at $1,999, while the other starts $2,499.

The M1 Pro delivers game-changing performance with amazing battery life. It features up to 10 CPU cores and up to 16 GPU cores, as well as a 16-core Neural Engine and a powerful media engine that can play as many as 4 streams of 8K video.² Delivering 200GB/s of memory bandwidth, M1 Pro can be configured with up to 32GB of unified memory to handle complex professional workflows.

AirPods (3rd generation)

The newes third generation headphones by Apple support spatial audio and are sweat- and water-resistant for $179. With longer battery life with up to 6 hours of listening time and wireless charging with MagSafe, the airpods have a contoured design with force sensor control and a shorter stem as well as sweat and water resistant, including the case — so you’re covered.

HomePod Mini

Apple's smart speaker price will start at $99 and with room-filling, 360-degree sound, Place HomePod mini speakers around the house for rich multiroom audio and features like Intercom. Also it will be available in yellow, orange, and blue in November.