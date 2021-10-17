Apple Removes Quran App in China: Here's Why

  1. Home
Published October 17th, 2021 - 09:00 GMT
Although China officially recognizes Islam as a religion, the officials asked to remove the app because "it includes content that requires additional documentation from Chinese authorities". (Shutterstock)
The Quran Majeed app is still available on the App Store for other countries.

Apple Inc has taken down Quran Majeed, which is an app for reading and listening to the Holy Islamic book, from its App Store upon the Chinese authority's request, the BBC reported.

Developed by Pakdata, the app is recognized by 25 million Muslim users around the world and has 150,000 reviews.

Although China officially recognizes Islam as a religion, the officials asked to remove the app because "it includes content that requires additional documentation from Chinese authorities".

Also, BBC reported Apple said that 'Chinese officials had said the apps breached laws on hosting illegal religious texts'.

