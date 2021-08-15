Apple Hit With $300 Million Verdict Over Wireless Technology Patent

Apple was court-ordered to pay a handsome amount of money to keep using wireless technology in iPhones and other Apple products.

Tech companies PanOptis Patent Management and its Optis Cellular and Unwired Planet units, which have patents in LTE cellular standards, have filed a patent dispute case accusing Apple's 4G iPhones, iPads, and Watches of using their patented technology.

The Texas court has told Apple to pay $300 million in royalties to settle the violating patents case.

Interestingly enough, Optis is going after the iPhone maker in the UK eyeing to set a $7 billion global royalty rate, according to Yahoo Finance. Apple threatened to leave the British markets if it was forced to pay a “commercially unacceptable” amount, Bloomberg reported back in July.