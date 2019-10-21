Apple Issues iOS Update Warning for Users Using These Devices

A new Apple official warning urges users using older devices - mainly the iPhone 5 and earlier as well as the iPad 4 and earlier models - to update the software to the latest available version prior to November 3.







For some of these devices that will be iOS 9.3.6, for others iOS 10.3.4, depending on their age.

A recent statement issued by Apple said:

Update your iPhone or iPad software to avoid issues with location, date, and time

Starting just before 12:00 am UTC (approx. 4am UAE time) on November 3, 2019, some iPhone and iPad models introduced in 2012 and earlier will require an iOS update to maintain accurate GPS location and keep the correct date and time. This is due to the GPS time rollover issue that began affecting GPS-enabled products from other manufacturers on April 6, 2019. Affected Apple devices are not impacted until just before 12:00am UTC on November 3, 2019. How to update your device's software If you have one of the devices listed below, it's especially important to update your device's software before November 3 to make sure that its GPS, date, and time continue to work properly. If you don't update to the newest version of iOS available for your device before November 3, some models might not be able to maintain an accurate GPS position. And functions that rely on the correct date and time-such as syncing with iCloud and fetching email-might not work.

In addition, devices that aren't updated before November 3, 2019 might not be able to receive over-the-air software updates. As a result, the only way to update the device will be to restore in iTunes or Finder via tethered connection.

Updated iOS version Device iOS 10.3.4 - iPhone 5

- iPad (4th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular iOS 9.3.6 - iPhone 4s

- iPad mini (1st generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

- iPad 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular (CDMA models only)

- iPad (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular



This issue does not affect iPod touch or any iPad models that have Wi-Fi only. It also doesn't affect iOS devices newer than those listed above.