Apple Mulls Launching Affordable iPad, iPad mini

Famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that iPhone maker is preparing an affordable 10.8-inch iPad that could arrive in the second half of this year, and a new mini-sized iPad between 8.5 and 9-inch in the first half of 2021.

Kuo said the two new iPad models will follow the iPhone SE's product strategy, which means affordable price points. "We predict that Apple will launch the new 10.8 inch iPad and 8.5-9 inch iPad mini models in 2H20 and 1H21, respectively," Kuo wrote in a fresh note.

According to Kuo, Apple will also release Apple Glasses in 2022 at the earliest, reports MacRumors.

Apple Glasses could feature a high-resolution display and are likely to be reliant on the iPhone for processing power to keep them slim and lightweight. The glasses are expected to run a new operating system, rOS (or reality OS).

Apple Glasses will be tricky and expensive to manufacture because of the multi-layered approach to create innovative MR/AR user experiences.

Apart from Kuo, Taiwanese site DigiTimes and The Information recently claimed that Apple's AR glasses could launch by 2022 as suppliers work to ramp up development.